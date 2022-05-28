Abramovich releases farewell statement as Chelsea owner thanks fans & players ahead of Boehly-led £4.25bn takeover

The outgoing Blues owner discusses the "legacy" he is leaving behind as he prepares to be replaced at the top of the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea's outgoing owner Roman Abramovich has released a statement thanking players, staff and supporters as he prepares to relinquish total control of the Premier League club.

The Russian's 19-year reign in charge at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end, with a consortium led by Todd Boehly having reached an agreement with the Blues over a £4.25 billion ($5.3bn) takeover.

Abramovich's statement also wished the new owners good luck, with an official announcement confirming the completion of their takeover expected on May 30.

What did Abramovich's statement say?

The statement began: "It has been nearly three months since I announced my intention to sell Chelsea FC. During this time, the team have worked hard to find the right custodian for Chelsea FC that would be best positioned to successfully lead the club into its next chapter.

"The ownership of this club comes with great responsibility. Since I came to Chelsea nearly twenty years ago, I have witnessed first-hand what this club can achieve. My goal has been to ensure that the next owner has a mindset that will enable success for the Men’s and Women’s team, as well as the will and drive to continue developing other key aspects of the club, such as the Academy and the vital work of Chelsea Foundation.

"I am pleased this search has now come to a successful conclusion. As I hand over Chelsea to its new custodians, I would like to wish them the best of success, both on and off the pitch.

"It has been an honour of a lifetime to be a part of this club – I would like to thank all the club’s past and current players, staff, and of course fans for these incredible years.

"I am proud that as a result of our joint successes, millions of people will now benefit from the new charitable foundation which is being established. This is the legacy which we have created together.

"Thank you. Roman."

When will the Chelsea takeover be completed?

Chelsea have announced that the Todd Boehly-led consortium have been successful in their acquisition of the club, with a statement released on May 28 confirming the sale.

They wrote: "Chelsea Football Club can confirm that a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night to sell the club to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium.

"It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday. The club will update further at that time."

The news comes three days after the UK government approved the bid backed by the American billionaire.

