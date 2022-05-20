Abraham insists 'heart is with Roma' when quizzed on possible Premier League return

Roma forward Tammy Abraham says his "heart" is with the club after he capped off his debut Serie A season with a double-goalscoring performance in a 3-0 victory over Torino on Friday, to warm up for next week's Europa Conference League final against Feyenoord.

The England international has enjoyed a revelation of a campaign since switching from Chelsea in the off-season, and has helped fire Jose Mourinho's side into contention for continental silverware, as well as ensuring a sixth-place finish for Europa League football next term.

That form has seen him linked with a return back to his home country and the lure of the Premier League - but speaking afterwards, the ex-Blues man was emphatic on his affection for the Giallorossi, and the chance they took on him.

What has Abraham said about a possible transfer?

"I love this club," Abraham told DAZN on the matter of a possible future move back to England. "They’ve given me the opportunity to show myself, my heart is here. We’ll see what the future holds, but my heart is here.

"Like I’ve always said, I fell in love with this club from the first day and I will always help the team as much as possible with my goals and assists.

"It’s been a good year for me, I hope to build on this year and hopefully we can finish with a trophy and it can be the perfect year."

Could Abraham make a return to the Premier League?

With the chance for a starring role in pursuit of European silverware looming, it seems long odds that the 24-year-old would want to return home so soon.

But despite claims by his coach that it would be unlikely for him to desire a comeback, Abraham could well feel that there is unfinished business in the Premier League, given the disappointing end to his top-flight career under Thomas Tuchel.

Another thing Abraham may wish to consider is whether a switch back to British shores would improve his claims to be included in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with the latter exposed to home-based players more frequently.

For now, though, all public indications are that he will stay in Italy for the foreseeable future.

