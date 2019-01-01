‘Abject Arsenal have given Ljungberg a wake-up call’ – Dixon says Gunners aren’t learning from mistakes

The former defender admits there has been no improvement since Unai Emery departed, with an interim coach left with a “massive job” on his hands

Freddie Ljungberg will be “fully awake” at Arsenal now, says Lee Dixon, with continued “abject” displays from the Gunners making it clear that there is a “massive job” to oversee in north London.

Unai Emery buckled under the weight of that challenge, with the Spaniard eventually relieved of his duties at Emirates Stadium.

Former fan favourite Ljungberg has been asked to steady the ship on an interim basis, but the Swede has taken just one point from two games at the helm.

He saw Arsenal slip to a 2-1 home defeat against Brighton in their most recent outing, with unrest in the stands building with each passing game.

The Gunners were once again booed from the field after coming unstuck against the Seagulls, with Dixon admitting that all of those connected with the club are now fully aware of what they are up against.

The former Arsenal defender told Amazon Prime Sport after witnessing more jeers and another sorry display: “I don’t think the atmosphere is a reflection of Freddie, I think that’s aimed at the players and what they have watched.

“If he’s under any illusions about the size of the job he’s got as caretaker, let alone if he went on to become the manager, then he’s fully awake now.

“That performance was abject, was sloppy. They had a 20-minute spell where they thought they were going to get back in the game, it was all bubbling away, but the level of complacency at times, what that does is just allow to pass the ball easily.

“They could not believe their luck playing on a pitch like this playing against a top-quality club, not necessarily side. Coming here, there was always pressure to be on top of your game, but Brighton didn’t have to be that good.

“They were good but they didn’t have to be, Arsenal let them play far too much.”

Dixon added on the issues which continue to undermine Arsenal’s efforts: “What is really upsetting, and it has been all season, is it's fine if you make a mistake but if you make a mistake one week, then go out and do it again the next week, it's different.

“There are players out there doing exactly the same now as they did at the end of last season.

“As a coach, Emery couldn't fix it. Freddie has got a massive job now to look at that and ask how they had so much space in midfield.

“He said he watched the game against Norwich twice and now I'm saying to Freddie, I'm putting him under pressure, he needs to go and work that out on the training pitch.

“I'm sure he is trying but the players have got to take responsibility. Just be compact and organised.”

Arsenal, who sit 10th in the Premier League table and are 10 points adrift of the top four, will return to action on Monday when they take in a London derby date with West Ham.