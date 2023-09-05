Watch out Aaron Ramsdale! Mikel Arteta considering dropping Arsenal No.1 for summer signing David Raya

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is considering dropping Aaron Ramsdale for summer signing David Raya as goalkeeper competition heats up.

Raya in contention to start

Pressure on Ramsdale

Arteta with big decision to make

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spaniard joined the Gunners on loan for the season from Brentford with a buy-option worth £27 million ($34m). Following a brilliant campaign for the Bees, Raya was the target of interest from both the Gunners and Chelsea as well as Tottenham. Now, Raya's impressive showings in training have caught the eye of Arteta.

With only one clean-sheet through four Premier League matches this season, Arsenal shot-stopper Ramsdale could be losing his starting spot, per The Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramsdale helped lead the Gunners to their best finish in the Premier League in more than a decade and even made the PFA Team of the Season following his heroics last campaign. Despite the accolade, Arteta seemingly thinks there is room for improvement between the sticks for his side.

Neither will have an advantage over the other over the next two weeks, however, as both goalkeepers are on international duty. Ramsdale has joined England for their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine and friendly with Scotland while Raya has linked-up with Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in Spain for their upcoming games against Georgia and Cyprus.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL AND MIKEL ARTETA?: With both goalkeepers on international duty with their respective teams, Arteta will have plenty of time to think about his goalkeeper position. The Gunners return to Premier League action on Sunday, September 17 when they travel to Everton and Goodison Park.