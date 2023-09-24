'You are a disgrace!' - Aaron Ramsdale's father slams Jamie Carragher after Sky Sports pundit's remark about Arsenal goalkeeper

Aaron Ramsdale’s father labelled Jamie Carragher a "disgrace" after the Liverpool legend mocked the Arsenal keeper during the game against Tottenham.

Ramsdale spotted clapping after a Raya save

Carragher mocked Ramsdale for his reaction

Nick Ramsdale gives it back to Liverpool icon

WHAT HAPPENED? The English goalkeeper saw himself slip down the pecking order as Mikel Arteta has seemingly picked loan-signing David Raya as the new No.1 at the Emirates. The Spaniard has started the last three games including their Champions League clash against PSV and and Sunday's North London Derby where they were held to a 2-2 draw.

Although Ramsdale has lost his spot to Raya, he was seen applauding his teammate after the keeper denied Brennan Johnson with a superb save. Carragher found it funny and joked about the gesture while comparing it to the Oscars.

"I thought it was like the Oscars, you know when someone loses the Oscar and they start clapping and smiling for the other person. I was laughing when I saw that. He's absolutely devastated," he said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The remark has certainly not been received in jest in the Ramsdale household and the keeper's father took to X to slam the Liverpool legend for his comments.

"You are a disgrace!!" he wrote. "Show some class!! My lad has."

WHAT NEXT? Ramsdale will hope that Arteta will give him an opportunity to impress when Arsenal travel to Brentford to lock horns with the Bees in a third round EFL Cup clash on Wednesday evening.