"A week between sorrow and joy": Scaloni breaks his silence after the final defeat

Lionel Scaloni, the head coach of Argentina's national team, has delivered a moving message of apology to his country's fans, exactly one week after losing the World Cup final to Spain, who secured their second star, as Argentina failed to defend their world title.

The Argentina boss published a lengthy statement on his official Instagram account, addressing his words first and foremost to the fans. "After an eventful week in which sorrow mingled with joy, tears with smiles, pain with serenity, and tension with calm, I can now sit down to write a few words," he wrote.

Social media isn't his thing, Scaloni admitted, yet he reckoned it might be the best way to reach supporters. "All I can say is that I am sorry I could not bring you another cup and give you some joy, even if only for a few days, to help you forget everything that is bad in life," he said.

He urged the fans to remember the values his group tried to show, describing his players as "warriors", the very word he uses when speaking to his wife.

"The effort, the desire, the will, the refusal to give up even when things get difficult, giving everything you have even when you have nothing left, bearing buckets of cold water from people who do not know us, the composure, and the desire to stay standing when your legs no longer respond to your mind," he added. "This is the real cup."

Deep gratitude followed for the coaching staff, the players and the employees of the Argentine Football Association. Scaloni praised those who work silently to keep the national team comfortable, and he thanked every fan for the affection the team received.

One phrase closed the message, repeated twice for emphasis: "Whoever has an Argentine friend has a treasure." It was a clear nod to the fighting spirit and loyalty that define the Argentine people and their national team.