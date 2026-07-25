Galatasaray want to strengthen their squad before the new season kicks off. With the cost of signing Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes rising, the Turkish club have turned their attention to Real Madrid forward and Morocco international Brahim Diaz.

According to the Turkish website "ntvspor", Galatasaray have raised their offer for the 25-year-old.

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Diaz, the report claims, would welcome a switch to a club that guarantees him more minutes. Galatasaray officials are pressing on with talks to seal the deal on suitable terms, and they're preparing an offer worth around 15 million euros.

Earlier reports had put the offer at just 7.5 million euros. Real Madrid, meanwhile, want 25 million euros to sanction a sale of the Moroccan. Negotiations between the two parties remain ongoing.

The Turkish website highlighted "Diaz's distinction with his high technical abilities, his dribbling skills, as well as his versatile attacking roles", adding: "Contacts between the two clubs are expected to intensify over the coming days."

Diaz shone with Morocco at the 2026 World Cup. Morocco went out in the quarter-finals, beaten 2-0 by France.