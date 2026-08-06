Al-Ahli Saudi fans could be facing a fresh chapter of worry. Surprise statements have opened the door to the possible departure of England's Ivan Toney, one of the team's most prominent stars, during the current transfer window.

Al-Ahli have been through a period of major change in recent weeks. A number of influential names have left, chief among them Algeria's Riyad Mahrez and Ivory Coast's Franck Kessié, before German coach Matthias Jaissle resigned from his post and took charge of England's Newcastle United.





Speaking on the British radio station "talkSPORT", Yazan Al-Sharif, the former chief executive of Al-Ahli club, said: "It is possible we could see Ivan Toney with Jaissle at Newcastle United," before adding with a laugh: "The player enjoys the German coach's trust, and they formed a good partnership, and the deal could happen, but I have no information confirming that."

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Al-Sharif made clear his comments are not based on official information. Even so, his words sparked wide debate among Al-Ahli fans, who fear losing one of the team's most important pillars, especially amid the major changes the club is witnessing before the start of the new season.

Toney ranks among the most successful foreign signings in Al-Ahli's recent history. He delivered outstanding performances in his last season and contributed directly to the team's domestic and continental successes, making his potential departure a major source of concern for the supporters of "Al-Raqi".