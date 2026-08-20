Saudi media personality Waleed Al-Farraj dropped a bombshell, revealing that the dreams of Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo at the capital club could yet collapse.

Al-Farraj said in remarks on his programme "Rotana Sport with Waleed", on the "Rotana Khalijia" channel: "I do not think the Saudi Public Investment Fund will acquire new clubs after ending its ownership of the four major clubs."

"The Investment Fund may exit the ownership of Al-Hilal and two other clubs, and remain with a single club, which I expect to be Al-Nassr, as it may stay the club owned by it, if they do not find an investor for it," he added.

His comments cut against numerous reports of an investment alliance, one including Ronaldo, keen to take over Al-Nassr in the coming period.

The Saudi Ministry of Sport announced on Wednesday that it had transferred its 25% ownership stake in the four major clubs, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, to the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Press reports describe this as the second step in privatising Saudi clubs, with their ownership expected to pass entirely to the private sector in the coming period.

Al-Hilal are the only one of the four major clubs to have left the Saudi Public Investment Fund umbrella so far. The other three are expected to follow in the coming period.

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