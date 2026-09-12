A surprise and shock in Real Madrid's line-up against Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has named his side to host Rayo Vallecano this Saturday evening at the Santiago Bernabéu, in the fifth round of La Liga.

One name stood out. New Ivorian signing Yan Diomande, used only as a substitute until now, starts.

Turkish playmaker Arda Güler drops to the bench, a surprise call given his recent form for the Royal Club.

Real Madrid's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defence: Dumfries – Carreras – Ibrahima Konaté – Antonio Rüdiger

Midfield: Fede Valverde – Jude Bellingham – Bernardo Silva

Attack: Vinícius Júnior – Yan Diomande – Kylian Mbappé

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