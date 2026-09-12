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RCD Espanyol de Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

A surprise and shock in Real Madrid's line-up against Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid
Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga
Y. Diomande
Spain

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has named his side to host Rayo Vallecano this Saturday evening at the Santiago Bernabéu, in the fifth round of La Liga.

One name stood out. New Ivorian signing Yan Diomande, used only as a substitute until now, starts.

Turkish playmaker Arda Güler drops to the bench, a surprise call given his recent form for the Royal Club.

Real Madrid's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
LaLiga
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

Defence: Dumfries – Carreras – Ibrahima Konaté – Antonio Rüdiger

Midfield: Fede Valverde – Jude Bellingham – Bernardo Silva

Attack: Vinícius Júnior – Yan Diomande – Kylian Mbappé

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