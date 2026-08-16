A stunning surprise: a serious secret behind Malcom's departure from Al-Hilal

Press reports have lifted the lid on the real reason behind Al-Hilal winger Malcom de Oliveira edging closer to the exit door this summer.

The Brazilian has agreed a three-year deal with Al-Diriyah, according to several outlets, and that despite the impressive form he has shown in the shirt of "the Boss".

Read also.. Despite the anger and denial.. a few hours to end Malcom's journey with Al-Hilal

Media figure Abdullah Al-Hunayan revealed the truth on "Al-Arabiya FM" radio. The main reason behind Malcom's departure, he claimed, is his poor relationship with the Al-Hilal fans.

Malcom has given plenty to the club, Al-Hunayan confirmed, but the management reckon his time with the team is up and that the squad needs fresh blood with new faces.

Al-Hilal are expected to wrap up the signing of Chelsea's Portuguese winger Pedro Neto this summer.