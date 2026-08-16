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Goal.com
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imago-sport-1081063885.jpgAbdullah Ahmed
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A stunning surprise: a serious secret behind Malcom's departure from Al-Hilal

Malcom
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Brazil
Saudi Arabia

A bad relationship!

Press reports have lifted the lid on the real reason behind Al-Hilal winger Malcom de Oliveira edging closer to the exit door this summer.

The Brazilian has agreed a three-year deal with Al-Diriyah, according to several outlets, and that despite the impressive form he has shown in the shirt of "the Boss".

Read also.. Despite the anger and denial.. a few hours to end Malcom's journey with Al-Hilal

Media figure Abdullah Al-Hunayan revealed the truth on "Al-Arabiya FM" radio. The main reason behind Malcom's departure, he claimed, is his poor relationship with the Al-Hilal fans.

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King Cup
Al-Raed crest
Al-Raed
ALR
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL

Malcom has given plenty to the club, Al-Hunayan confirmed, but the management reckon his time with the team is up and that the squad needs fresh blood with new faces.

Al-Hilal are expected to wrap up the signing of Chelsea's Portuguese winger Pedro Neto this summer.

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