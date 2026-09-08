Barcelona took a clear approach this summer to the La Masia graduates who had no route into Hansi Flick's first team and could no longer play for the reserves.

Spanish newspaper Sport report that most of these cases were settled as the window closed. Flick wanted to run the rule over every player during pre-season before making a final call, even though he already knew them all well.

Jofre, Toni, Espart, Guille, Toni and Álvaro Cortés all worked under Flick at various points, and each made his first-team debut under him. Guille Fernández was the only exception.

From the outset, the Catalan club's board set its priorities. It wanted to close permanent sales that would inject funds to comply with financial fair play and revitalise the coffers, while always keeping future control over the players.

Every contract therefore carried a future resale percentage, at varying levels. That figure hit 50% for Jofre, Toni and Álvaro, 40% for Guille, and a lower share in Toni's deal.

Buy-back clauses were tied to the size of each transfer. Braga paid 11 million euros plus 3 million euros in variables for Toni, and Barcelona included no buy-back clause in his contract. The club kept that clause for Guille, Toni and Jofre, effective from the second year, in 2028.

Deco's technical secretariat laid down the instructions. If a buying club offered a larger sum, negotiations would proceed, and the rule was simple: the higher the sale value, the lower the percentage Barcelona retained.

Jofre's buy-back clause stands at 14 million euros. The clauses for Guille and Toni sit between 10 and 15 million euros.

Great hopes rest on all these players, along with Álvaro Cortés. The most mature of the group, he has nailed down a starting spot at Royal Antwerp as a genuine high-calibre professional prospect.

Barcelona's method became clear the moment they started deciding who to keep and who to move on. Inside the club, the belief holds that some of these players will succeed and return one day. The road may be harder for some than others, but for all of them it remains a valid and successful route.



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