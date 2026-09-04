A second-division club in an Arab league is negotiating with Sancho

Sokoor Al Arab, a club competing in the UAE second division, are preparing an offer for England's Jadon Sancho. The former Manchester United winger is a free agent after leaving the English club, and Sokoor want to lure the 26-year-old into their ambitious project.

According to British newspaper the "Mirror", Sokoor Al Arab plan to reach out to a number of prominent players currently without contracts. Sancho sits at the top of that list.

Leading the project is former England player Jonjo Shelvey. Danny Simpson, a Premier League winner with Leicester City in 2016, has taken on the role of player and coach, while Ravel Morrison has been named captain.

Sancho left Manchester United when his contract expired last June. Aston Villa declined to activate the option to keep him after his loan spell ended last season, leaving the winger free to move for nothing.

Back in 2021, Sancho joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund for 85 million euros. He never truly established himself at Old Trafford, before returning to Dortmund on loan in January 2024 and reaching the Champions League final with them.

Chelsea came next, and Sancho won the Europa League title there. Talks over a permanent transfer to the London club stalled, so he joined Aston Villa on loan, scoring one goal and providing three assists in 39 matches.

Fiorentina, Roma and Palmeiras have all been linked with Sancho in recent weeks. None of those talks produced a final agreement.

Sokoor Al Arab hope to seize on his current situation and persuade him to try something new in Dubai. The move could hand the English winger a chance to relaunch his career after years of ups and downs.