Tottenham Hotspur are in early crisis. A second straight defeat, 0-2 to Newcastle United on Saturday evening, leaves them pointless and without a goal after two rounds of the new Premier League season.

The London club sit rock bottom of the table. Newcastle, meanwhile, climbed to third on four points.

Fresh from surviving a relegation scare last season, Spurs supporters have every reason to fret again. According to Opta, the club haven't lost their opening two league games without scoring since the 1974-75 season.









Roberto De Zerbi now faces an early test. The manager must halt the slide and find the attacking solutions to steer his side back to winning ways.