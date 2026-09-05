"A rational decision": Kompany justifies putting Kane and Olise on the bench

Vincent Kompany has explained why Harry Kane and Michael Olise were left out of Bayern Munich's starting line-up for Saturday's goalless draw with Schalke, in the second round of the German league.

The Bayern coach said in his post-match press comments: "It was simply a rational decision. They returned very, very late from their break, and the Osnabrück match drained a lot of energy from them."

He continued: "The priority was for them to be available for it (the Osnabrück match), because it was a German Cup fixture. Then I had to make a decision about today's match. They are still not properly ready to handle a full physical load. It was a rational decision."

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Turning to the result, the Belgian said: "Every match has its own story. Unfortunately, the story today was that we could not score. That does not take anything away from Schalke's performance. They really fought hard, and closed down the spaces well."

He added: "On the other hand, the counter-pressing we did was exceptional today, and we did not allow them to create any chances. We also created many clear chances against a compact defence, so there are also positive things."

Kompany continued: "In the end, the result is what it is. At Bayern Munich, you can only be happy if you win."

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