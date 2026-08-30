German club Hamburg are juggling more than one deal at once. They have recently opened negotiations with Belgium's Genk over a move for Moroccan defender Zakaria El Ouahdi, according to a press report.

Florian Plettenberg, a journalist at "Sky Sport - Germany", reports that Hamburg still have no agreement with Bayer Leverkusen over their player Arthur as of this Sunday morning. Talks continue between all parties on both fronts.

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The German side want to land one of the two, pursuing El Ouahdi and Arthur simultaneously to bolster their right-back options.

Milan had also shown interest in El Ouahdi earlier this month, according to Italian press reports.

Eindhoven have been linked with the Moroccan international full-back too. Born in 2001, he reportedly caught the eye of coach Peter Bosz, who is said to want him during the current transfer window.

Genk value their player at between 13 and 15 million euros and are holding firm on that figure. El Ouahdi could become the second big name to leave the club for a major league this summer, following Greek talent Konstantinos Karetsas, who joined Germany's Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth around 35 million euros.

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