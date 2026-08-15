Galatasaray have identified Morocco international Abde Ezzalzouli as a fallback option this window, with the Real Betis winger firmly on their radar should a move for Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli collapse.

Turkish media reports carried by "Mundo Deportivo" claim the Istanbul club tabled a bid worth 45 million euros for Martinelli. Arsenal have knocked it back so far, and that has pushed Galatasaray to line up Ezzalzouli as an alternative.

Ezzalzouli enters Galatasaray's plans

Turkish newspaper "Fanatik" reports that the Betis winger represents Galatasaray's backup plan if the Martinelli negotiations stall.

Complicating any deal, Barcelona retain around 20% of the rights to any future sale of Ezzalzouli, and Betis look in no mood to let him leave cheaply.

The Andalusians have yet to receive an official offer from Galatasaray for the Moroccan. They will not sell unless a bid lands close to the value of his release clause, estimated at around 60 million euros.

Ezzalzouli close to a return

Recovery is nearly complete. Ezzalzouli is in the final stage of his rehabilitation programme after the injury he suffered with the Morocco national team, the setback that cost him a place at the World Cup.

He did not travel with the Betis squad to the Italian city of Bari for Saturday's friendly against Inter, the Andalusian side's final fixture in their preparations for the new season.

Betis announce the departure of Pablo Busto

Elsewhere, Real Betis have confirmed the transfer of young defender Pablo Busto to Ibiza, where the right-back has signed a two-year contract.

The move went through without a fee, though Betis have held on to 35% of the player's future rights.

Busto is 20 years old and made two La Liga appearances for the Betis first team under Manuel Pellegrini during the 2023-2024 season.

His contract with Betis ran until June 2027 before the club agreed to sanction the switch to Ibiza while keeping a percentage of his future rights.