'A nice touch' - Klopp praised by Lincoln City boss after Liverpool thrashing

The German coach showed his opposite number plenty of respect despite the lopsided scoreline

Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton has praised Jurgen Klopp for his post-match conduct after Liverpool claimed a 7-2 win against the League One club on Thursday in the .

Despite fielding an experimental side, the Reds proved far too strong and were leading 5-0 after just 45 minutes.

Appleton's team proved tougher opposition in the second half as they struck twice themselves, but did also concede another two goals.

While some managers could revel in such a big win, Klopp was quick to pay tribute to Appleton at full-time and wished the club all the best moving forward.

"Jurgen just came over and said well played and good luck for the rest of the season, which is a nice touch from him," Appleton said via the Liverpool Echo.

"He’s done a great job there over the last few years. They had a good mix of experience and youth today.

"I thought we saw a masterclass of finishing from in the first half. If we put a bucket in the top corner, they would have hit it every time. There were some fantastic finishes. You get punished by these types of sides.

"We got punished by one or two errors. But the reality is the difference in the first half was the finishing. I think all the goals apart from maybe the fourth goal were right in the top corner making it really difficult for Alex [Palmer] in goal.

"In the second half no doubt about it we created opportunities. We were really unfortunate to only score two goals and I felt sorry for our boys.

"The idea at the time was to try and win the second half and that was the simple message."

Klopp himself was impressed by Liverpool's performance on Thursday and stressed every player has a chance to play more regularly when they take their chances in fixtures such as this.

"My door is always open, if a player shows desire, because they all can play football, that’s why they are at Liverpool," Klopp said.

"Who shows the desire we saw tonight, who shows the attitude we saw tonight, who shows so many things that I like and we want to see when a Liverpool team shows up, then there’s a big chance you’ll get a lot of games during the season.

"I liked the game. You’re right, the goals were spectacular; a lot of times the football was spectacular."