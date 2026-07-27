Ibrahima Toungara keeps turning heads at Barcelona's pre-season camp. The Spain international of Gambian origin has yet to turn 16, yet he stands as the only player born in 2010 in Hansi Flick's squad, a strong hint that he could stick with the first team rather than drop down to the reserves as originally planned.

According to Catalan newspaper "Sport", sources close to the club say Flick did not hesitate to include Toungara in a large group of youngsters who kicked off pre-season with the seniors. His physique alone amazed everyone, and his technical ability and strength left more than one first-team player, who had barely trained alongside him, stunned by his level.

Three minutes were enough

Barcelona's first friendly of the summer gave Toungara his stage. He scored the Blaugrana's third in the 4-1 win over CE Europa last Friday, collecting a pass from Alex Gonzalez and firing the ball into the net in stunning fashion despite tight marking.

The goal came just three minutes after he stepped onto the pitch at the Tito Vilanova stadium. Flick had rung wholesale changes after the break, and Toungara's early chance owed everything to the impact he had already made in training.

Staying is possible

Toungara knows he has a long road ahead. He is initially due to spend the season with the reserves, but his eye-catching camp has thrown every option open, including a place in the first team. Injuries to Ronald Araujo, Alejandro Balde and Fermin have opened the door further, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen close to a loan move to Ajax Amsterdam.

Next up is a pre-season tour of England, where Flick plans to keep the core of the first-team squad that has been with him since day one. The rest of the internationals, meaning all the Spanish players plus Kounde and Gordon, remain on holiday after the 2026 World Cup.

Flick will keep a close eye on Toungara throughout that tour, the sources confirmed. He still has plenty to learn, as you would expect at his age, but the raw potential marks him out as the next great talent off the La Masia production line, and one certain to make headlines in the months ahead.

Toungara is the youngest player in the current group. His powerful frame and sharp technique have carried him past many older heads, a clear sign that Barcelona may have unearthed another rising star from their famous talent factory.