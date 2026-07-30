Portugal's João Cancelo, the Al-Hilal full-back, is still awaiting confirmation of his return to Barcelona, and for that reason has not yet joined the Saudi side's training camp.

The 31-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Barça, with his contract at Al-Hilal running until the summer of 2027.

Cancelo was granted a few days of holiday after taking part in the 2026 World Cup, where he bid farewell to the Portugal national team in the round of 16 at the hands of Spain.

According to the newspaper "Sport", Cancelo is continuing to train individually in Portugal to maintain his physical fitness.

Should the deal go through, Cancelo will begin his third spell in a Barcelona shirt, although it would count as an extension of his second, having played under manager Hansi Flick during the second half of last season.

He had previously worn the Catalan club's shirt on loan from Manchester City in the 2023-2024 season.

Over on Instagram, Cancelo posted a photo of himself training at sports facilities in the Algarve region of southern Portugal.

Working alongside personal fitness coaches, among them Julierson Diaz, the full-back is aiming to reach peak readiness before a potential return under Flick, and to hit an outstanding level from the very first moment.

A return to Barça now looks close, with negotiations between the two parties moving at a rapid pace.

Reports put the value of the deal at around 10 million euros, after Al-Hilal lowered their initial financial demands.