A new face expected in Barcelona's starting line-up against Valencia

Hansi Flick could shuffle his Barcelona side for Sunday's trip to the Mestalla to face Valencia in La Liga, with one eye already on Wednesday's Champions League opener away at Feyenoord.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", Rodri is widely tipped to make his first La Liga start for the club since arriving from Manchester City in the summer.

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Rodri's inclusion looks all but nailed on, most likely partnering Pedri in midfield. Fermín López is also expected to come back into the side at the expense of Dani Olmo.

Lamine Yamal remains the biggest doubt. He missed Saturday's collective training session with a knock, and Flick will assess him before making a final call on his involvement.

If the decision goes towards resting him, German winger Karim Adeyemi steps in.

Raphinha, meanwhile, looks certain to feature in attack and will wear the captain's armband officially for the first time after Friday's vote was confirmed. Anthony Gordon lines up on the left wing following a blistering start.

The back line could see changes too, with Gerard Martín slotting in at left centre-back and Eric García returning on the right.

García sits out Barcelona's Champions League opener through suspension.

Marc Casadó, meanwhile, could make a fourth straight start, a run matched only by goalkeeper Joan García.

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