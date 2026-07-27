A new development in Cancelo's future

Al-Hilal right-back João Cancelo will report to the team's pre-season training camp in Austria next Wednesday, ready for the new campaign. The Portugal international takes his place after the holiday he earned following his role with the national side at the 2026 World Cup.

Uncertainty still clouds his future at "the Boss", though. Fresh developments could yet open the door to an exit during the current summer window.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Al-Hilal's board have no objection to fielding offers for Cancelo's contract. It is a clear signal that the club are open to parting with the Portuguese full-back before the season begins.

The paper added that Cancelo has one year left on his deal, and the Al-Hilal management would happily sell, particularly with the player himself keen on a fresh challenge away from the club.

Cancelo joined Al-Hilal in the 2024 summer window, arriving from Manchester City on a contract that runs until 30 June 2027.

He has made 45 appearances across all competitions since his move to the Saudi club. Three goals and 14 assists in that time underline his attacking threat from a defensive role.

Last season's second half took him to Barcelona on loan. He turned out 23 times for the Catalan side across all competitions, scoring twice and setting up three more, before the deal ended and he returned to Al-Hilal.