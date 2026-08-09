A new deal? Flick rediscovers Barcelona star

Call it the ultimate internal signing. Hansi Flick has decided to rediscover Andreas Christensen, the 30-year-old Dane who spent long spells out of the picture through recurring injuries across the past two seasons. Flick has handed him exceptional trust in pre-season, and it could drag the defender back into the spotlight.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Flick started the centre-back in every friendly Barcelona played before the campaign kicked off, including the fixtures against Como, Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest and Udinese. The move reflects the German's desire to test whether Christensen can withstand the strain of back-to-back matches, the biggest challenge he has faced in recent years.

Flick's interest amounts to a clear bet on a player now in his fifth season at the Catalan club. The coaching staff want proof of his physical fitness and his readiness to string together a run of solid performances, after years of instability caused by the injuries that robbed him of regular football.

There was symbolism, too. Christensen wore the captain's armband in most of the friendlies, the only exception being the Nottingham Forest game in which Raphinha featured. That says plenty about the standing of a player who recently renewed his contract until 2028, despite his long absence.

Barcelona's sporting management clearly remain convinced of the Dane's importance. They view him as a pivotal figure on and off the pitch, even if he has neither shone nor featured as much as hoped over the past two years, and that makes his physical rehabilitation a priority for the staff.

Tactically, Christensen offers real value given the density of the new season's schedule. He can play centre-back alongside Pau Cubarsí, who delivered an exceptional performance at the last World Cup and has become the undisputed first choice. The Dane can also shift to left-back or even step into midfield, thanks to his ability to build attacks from the back.

The biggest challenge falls on new fitness coach Benjamin Kugel. His delicate task is to draw up a detailed rehabilitation programme for Christensen, aiming to return the defender to the level he showed in his best years at Chelsea or Barcelona. His physical form during the preparation period appears to herald an exceptional season.

This time everything hinges on how far Christensen can shake the spectre of injury rather than on his footballing skills, which are beyond dispute and which Flick rates highly. With the internationals returning to training, the true role the German has in mind for the elegant, tactically intelligent defender will soon become clear.

Stay fit, avoid injury, and Christensen will surely be a quality addition to Barcelona's defensive line. He could yet prove to be the "new signing" that cost the club nothing but trust and patience, at a time when the Catalans are searching for every possible way to strengthen their ranks before the real competition begins.