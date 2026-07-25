The Italian Football Federation is closing in on a successor to Gennaro Gattuso at the helm of the national team, with Andrea Pirlo now the frontrunner. Intensive negotiations have already seen several big names turn down the role.

According to "Corriere dello Sport", sporting director Paolo Maldini and his adviser Leonardo made contact with Thiago Motta in a bid to persuade the former Juventus and Bologna coach to take charge. He rejected the offer, even though he has been without a club since leaving the Bianconeri in March 2025.

Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti had both slipped through the Federation's grasp, forcing officials to explore other options. Motta's name had also been linked with French side Lille, who instead settled on Italian coach Davide Ancelotti.

Now the Federation is reportedly close to a final agreement with Pirlo. The former Juventus and Milan midfielder brings modest coaching experience but commands great trust from the Federation's leadership to guide the team back towards continental and world glory.

The move signals a fresh start after recent failures. The Federation is banking on Pirlo's footballing legacy and his ability to inspire a new generation of players to restore the shine of the "Azzurri" on the international stage.