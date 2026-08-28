A new Argentine coach to lead Messi at Inter Miami

Inter Miami have appointed Argentine Cristian Alberto "Kily González" as their new head coach. He replaces compatriot Guillermo Hoyos, who leaves the post after a slide in results.

The American club have failed to win any of their last 5 matches and also crashed out of the Leagues Cup.

Without a club since leaving Platense in October 2025, Kily González will take charge as soon as he secures the necessary work permits.

Sport newspaper published the Inter Miami statement confirming the agreement, with Hoyos staying on temporarily until the new coach and his backroom staff arrive in full.

Lionel Messi has rediscovered his scoring touch across the last two games. He netted in the 2-2 away draw against Philadelphia Union, then struck again in the 1-2 home defeat by Toronto.

Hoyos took charge last April after Javier Mascherano resigned for personal reasons.

Before Mascherano's exit, Hoyos had been the club's sporting director. He began his spell as coach with a strong run of victories, but the results tailed off over the past month as the team went out of the Leagues Cup and failed to register a single win in the American league.

Inter Miami sit second in the Eastern Conference with 39 points, 10 behind Nashville, who thrashed them 4-1 two weeks ago.

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