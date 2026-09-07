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Goal.com
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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

A new angle: did Rodri deserve the sending-off against Valencia?

Rodri
A. Danjuma
Barcelona
Valencia
LaLiga
Spain
Netherlands

Refereeing controversy sets La Liga alight

Rodri, the Barcelona midfielder, sparked controversy during his side's 5-0 win over Valencia yesterday, Sunday, in the fourth round of La Liga.

The "Archivo VAR" account, which specialises in analysing refereeing incidents on "X", has published fresh images of the clash between Rodri and Valencia striker Arnaut Danjuma inside the Barcelona box.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

"Pay attention to the new angle of the incident between Rodri and Danjuma!.. The Spanish player lunges towards the striker before he takes the shot," the account said.

It added: "The decision should be to award a penalty along with giving Rodri a red card."

"Through the angles shown by the broadcast, it was impossible to notice the extent of the contact," it concluded.

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Barcelona
BAR
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Feyenoord
FEY
LaLiga
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Sevilla
SEV
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Valencia
VAL
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