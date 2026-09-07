Rodri, the Barcelona midfielder, sparked controversy during his side's 5-0 win over Valencia yesterday, Sunday, in the fourth round of La Liga.

The "Archivo VAR" account, which specialises in analysing refereeing incidents on "X", has published fresh images of the clash between Rodri and Valencia striker Arnaut Danjuma inside the Barcelona box.



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"Pay attention to the new angle of the incident between Rodri and Danjuma!.. The Spanish player lunges towards the striker before he takes the shot," the account said.

It added: "The decision should be to award a penalty along with giving Rodri a red card."

"Through the angles shown by the broadcast, it was impossible to notice the extent of the contact," it concluded.



