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Mohamed Mansi

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A multi-million jump in Enrique's salary with Paris

Ligue 1
Luis Enrique
Paris Saint-Germain
France
Spain

Paris Saint-Germain announced yesterday, Friday, the renewal of the contract of their Spanish coach Luis Enrique until the summer of 2030.

Sport newspaper, citing L'Équipe, reported that the new deal will lift Enrique's total earnings to around 20 million euros per season.

That marks a steep rise on his current wage. The same newspaper puts it at roughly one million euros a month, or around 12 million euros a year.

Enrique, in short, will pocket an extra 8 million euros per season. A huge jump. 

L'Équipe say the increase reflects the coach's new standing, with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi rating him the best in the world.

Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Slovan Bratislava crest
Slovan Bratislava
SLB

The deal also makes Luis Enrique one of the highest-paid coaches on the planet. Plenty of the Parisian faithful would call it richly deserved.

Since arriving in 2023, Enrique has rewritten the club's history. He is now the most decorated coach the French side have ever had, with 13 titles to his name. 

Those honours include three French league crowns, two French Cups and, above all, the club's first two Champions League titles, plus a string of other domestic and international trophies.

Last season stood out above the rest. PSG lifted the French league title for the fifth year running and conquered Europe again, claiming a second Champions League.

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