Ferran Torres has drawn the curtain on his Barcelona career after four and a half seasons in Catalonia. The Spain forward joins Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth 50 million euros, making him the fifth most expensive sale in Barcelona's history.

Torres marked the move with a heartfelt farewell to Barcelona's supporters across his social media accounts. He thanked the club for his time there, called it a great honour to wear the shirt and defend its colours, and said the experience at Camp Nou shaped him both on and off the pitch.

He first arrived from Manchester City in January 2022. Over four and a half seasons he grew into one of the team's key figures before deciding to take on a new challenge in Paris, with the French champions sealing the deal for 50 million euros.

"The years I spent at Barcelona made me a better player and a better person," the Spaniard said, adding that he had walked through the door determined to give his very best and help the team reclaim the standing it deserves. Throughout his spell, he said, the club felt like home.

Relationships mattered just as much to him. Torres was keen to point out that he leaves behind friends both on and off the pitch, along with people who played a part in his development and that of his team-mates, closing a chapter he described as full of memories and achievements.

The trophy haul backs up the sentiment. Torres won three La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey crowns and three Spanish Super Cups during his time in Catalonia. He also passed 200 appearances for the club, scoring 65 goals and providing 23 assists along the way.