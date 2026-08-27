Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher of England faces the risk of being declared bankrupt over an unpaid tax bill.

His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) submitted a petition to the High Court in London on Wednesday, according to England's "Daily Mail".

A spokesperson for His Majesty's Revenue and Customs told Daily Mail Sport: "We take a supportive approach to dealing with customers who have tax debts, and we do everything we can to help those who engage with us to clear their debts, such as offering instalment plans. We only resort to seeking bankruptcy as a last resort."

These days Carragher works as a regular sports analyst on Sky Sports in the English Premier League and on America's CBS Sports network in the UEFA Champions League. He's also a regular guest on the Stick to Football podcast, run by Gary Neville's media company The Overlap.

He spent his entire playing career at Liverpool, turning out 737 times and scoring just four goals.

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