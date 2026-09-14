A horrific accident shocks Vinicius's partner: "My heart is broken"

Brazilian influencer Virginia Fonseca, partner of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, has announced the death of her personal bodyguard Rogerio Camilo Ramos and his wife Paula Regina Rodarte Camilo in a road accident in Brazil. She expressed her deep shock and sorrow.

The "Rota Verde Goias" channel reported that the accident happened on the motorway in the Ribeirao das Pos area, part of the municipality of Guapo in the metropolitan region of Goiania.

A doctor from the emergency services confirmed the death of Rogerio Camilo, who was riding the motorbike. His wife Paula Regina was found in cardiac and respiratory arrest. Firefighting teams assisted with resuscitation attempts, but she later passed away.

Hours earlier, Fonseca had taken part in events at the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix at the "Madring" circuit. She then announced the news of the death of her personal bodyguard and his wife via her Instagram account, explaining that she had delayed sharing it while waiting for all members of the family to be informed first.

In her message, Vinicius's partner wrote: "I have just received the news of the death of Camilo, our personal security guard, and his wife. I did not post anything before because we were waiting for all members of the family to know, but ever since I received the news I have not been able to do anything else, my heart is shattered."

Bidding farewell to her personal bodyguard, she added: "We will remain grateful forever for all the care, protection, wisdom, purity and great love that you always devoted to our family. Your presence was a safe haven, and your memory will remain immortal in our hearts forever."

Fonseca said the couple would, in her view, remain guardians of their daughter Heloisa. She affirmed that the family would stand by the girl and surround her with care and love, before offering her condolences to the family of the two deceased and wishing them patience and solace.