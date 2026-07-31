Curtis Jones squared up to teammate Dominik Szoboszlai in a heated row after Liverpool's 1-0 win over Wrexham on Thursday evening at the Yankee Stadium.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC", the argument between Jones and Szoboszlai flared in the minutes after the final whistle, with Kostas Tsimikas soon joining in as the players crossed the pitch to salute the fans.

What sparked it remained unclear. But Szoboszlai had handed the captain's armband to Tsimikas rather than Jones when he was substituted during the match, and footage of the row showed Tsimikas hurling the armband onto the pitch.

Liverpool had knocked back a £21.7 million offer from Inter Milan for Jones earlier this summer.

The 25-year-old is tied to Liverpool until the end of next season, with one year left on his current deal at Anfield.

Manager Andoni Iraola confirmed earlier this month that he wants Jones to stay.

Iraola said: "I rate Curtis very highly. For me, he is a great player, an outstanding one, and I hope he continues with us and continues to produce the levels he has shown."