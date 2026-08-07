Leganés are closing in on the signing of Algerian goalkeeper Luca Zidane from Granada.

The 28-year-old is under contract at Granada until the summer of 2027.

AS report, citing sources close to Leganés, that all parties have settled the deal and only the signature remains. It could be made official today, Friday.

Every indication points to a transfer for a modest sum, with add-ons tied to the goalkeeper's performances.

Zidane's arrival will complete Leganés' 25-man first-team squad, ramping up the pressure to sort out their goalkeeping situation.

According to earlier AS reports, the Juan Soriano case has grown more complicated over time to reach its current state.

The club told Soriano some time ago that they did not want him to stay. Rather than ease the terms of his exit, though, they began demanding a fee to let him leave.

Zidane played 27 matches for Granada last season, starting every one of them and conceding 33 goals.