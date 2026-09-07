A final step separates Egypt's goalkeeper from the Moroccan league

Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal has touched down in Morocco, clearing the path for his move to Moghreb Tetouan this summer. The international shot-stopper is now on the brink of a new chapter on Moroccan soil.

According to Moroccan website "Botola", Abou Gabal flew in after striking a final agreement with the Moghreb Tetouan hierarchy over his switch. Only a few formalities now stand between him and an official transfer.

Tetouan have moved for Abou Gabal as they look to bolster their options between the posts ahead of the new campaign and their professional league fixtures. They are banking on the Egyptian's experience to make the difference.

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Abou Gabal is set to undergo a medical in the coming days to prove his fitness before the rest of the administrative work is wrapped up.

Once he clears the medical and ticks off the required paperwork, the 'keeper will put pen to paper with Moghreb Tetouan. The club will then confirm his arrival during the current summer window.

So begins a new venture away from Egyptian pitches. Abou Gabal has turned out for several clubs down the years, all while building his career with the Egypt national team, and now he takes on a fresh challenge in the Moroccan league with Moghreb Tetouan.