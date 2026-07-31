A fan campaign demands Messi be stripped of a prestigious award

A signature campaign launched by thousands of fans and followers has once again put the spotlight on the "Princess of Asturias" Award for Sport, which Lionel Messi won in 2020, after the Argentine star's recent actions and behaviour angered supporters.

Some fans want Messi stripped of the award, arguing that he has failed to uphold the values of exemplary behaviour, sportsmanship and fair play the prize stands for. He picked it up in recognition of his inspiring career and his role in the "Together at Home" initiative launched by Barcelona to support groups hit hardest during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Spanish network "Onda Cero".

The campaign has landed as sporting circles debate whether the award could be formally withdrawn from a player of Messi's stature. He has since added more Ballon d'Or trophies to take his tally to eight, the most in history.

A legal look at the "Princess of Asturias" Foundation's regulations tells a different story, though. The rules simply cover nominations, the selection of committees and the announcement of winners. They contain no clause or procedure that allows the award to be cancelled or withdrawn once it has been officially granted.

Since the award was established in 1981, the foundation has never withdrawn the honour from any individual or institution. That holds true even for previous winners who found themselves at the centre of media and cultural rows after their recognition.

Petitions and electronic signatures, however many they attract, carry no legal weight. The decision rests solely with the foundation's own management, who have never once opened the option of reversal or removal to public debate. Stripping Messi of the award, then, remains an unlikely hypothesis with no regulatory basis whatsoever.