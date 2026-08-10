Hakim Ziyech has settled his future at Morocco's Wydad Athletic Club, according to a press report on Monday.

Moroccan website "Le360" reported that Wydad fans are furious over the way the Moroccan international's situation is being handled, with ambiguity still swirling around his future at the club. The player himself has no intention of leaving in the current summer transfer window.

Ziyech settles his future

Sources close to Wydad say Ziyech is determined to continue his spell at the club. He believes the answer lies not in hunting for a new team but in honouring his contract with the red club, especially given that he has become one of the most committed and disciplined members of the squad since arriving in Casablanca.

Those same sources stressed that Ziyech has thrown himself into his professional duties since joining Wydad. He turns up early for training and has shown real commitment to the life of the group, earning the respect of several teammates.

Anger among Wydad supporters has intensified in recent hours. Reports emerged that the player has come under pressure since the arrival of a new board led by Brahim El Asri, at a time when Ziyech was expected to become one of the pillars of the club's new sporting project.

According to the same sources, the recent handling of the situation has pushed things in a direction that could tempt Ziyech to walk away of his own accord. Yet the player has refused to escalate matters, choosing so far to show flexibility in his dealings with club officials.

His position has stayed clear throughout. Ziyech does not want to leave and demands no new privileges. He asks only that the terms of his Wydad contract be respected.

Ziyech refuses to reduce his salary

He also rejects any idea of cutting his monthly salary. In his view, the agreed financial package is part of his current deal, not a matter for renegotiation as long as neither he nor the club has entered talks over a new contract.

Ziyech had already made his stance clear to Wydad officials, telling them he was not thinking of leaving in the summer mercato despite the questions hanging over his future since the new board was elected.

On the pitch, his contribution last season cannot be ignored. Despite the injuries that kept him out of several matches, he helped the red side deliver a string of positive results.

Ziyech played 12 league matches, scoring 8 goals and providing two assists, including a hat-trick against Hassania Agadir and a brace against Meknes.

He also scored in the CAF Confederation Cup, proof that his experience and his knack for being decisive in front of goal remain among his biggest strengths, even with his appearances limited by physical problems.

Since his October 2025 move to Wydad from Qatar's Al-Duhail, Ziyech has established himself in the squad. He arrived with a glittering European CV that began in the Netherlands with Heerenveen and Twente, before he peaked at Ajax Amsterdam, then joined England's Chelsea, winning the UEFA Champions League, followed by spells at Galatasaray and Al-Duhail.

Wydad's management faces a sensitive file

With the player keen to stay at the Mohamed Benjelloun complex, Wydad's management faces a delicate situation that calls for a great deal of wisdom. Any decision that pushes Ziyech towards the exit would spark fresh controversy around the club.

Wydad fans, for their part, look unwilling to accept the departure of a player of Hakim Ziyech's calibre, especially after the campaign he produced last season. How his future is handled becomes one of the biggest tests of the new board's ability to steer the club through the next phase.