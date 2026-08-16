Barcelona have abandoned their pursuit of one of Europe's leading strikers, bracing for the collapse of their move for Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Sporting Lisbon's Luis Suarez, 28, sat on Barcelona's shortlist as an alternative should the Alvarez pursuit stall.

Now Romano has confirmed the Catalans are walking away. Writing on his X account, he said: "Barcelona will not activate the release clause of 80 million euros to sign Luis Suarez, as the price is considered excessive."

"Sporting Lisbon will not offer Barcelona any reductions in the deal, and the Colombian striker is expected to stay with his team," the market expert added.

Alvarez, meanwhile, continues to push for his move to Barcelona, and the Catalan club remain keen. The Argentine is the clear first choice for coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco.

