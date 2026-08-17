A complex equation between Barcelona and Manchester United: will Rashford return to the Camp Nou?

Barcelona are weighing up a fresh decision on the future of the English forward, after his permanent exit from the club had looked settled in recent weeks.

Rashford spent the 2025-2026 season on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United, and he enjoyed a strong spell in Spain, contributing to 28 goals across the campaign.

Even so, Barcelona chose not to trigger the purchase option in the loan deal, signing Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi instead. Rashford's future, though, could take a different turn over the coming weeks.

A report from English website "TEAMtalk" claims Barcelona remain in contact with Rashford's representatives as they assess their attacking options and weigh up a possible return for the player.

All this unfolds as Barcelona struggle in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, a stumbling block that may push the Catalan club to revisit the Rashford option before the window shuts.

Rashford is rated highly at Barcelona for his ability to fill more than one role across the front line, especially after Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres departed, the same source adds.

At Manchester United, the equation gets thornier. Rashford has rejoined the squad, and the club are currently ready to shoulder one of the biggest wage bills in the Premier League.

Debate rumbles on behind the scenes, however, over whether that is the best long-term solution, particularly if Barcelona or another club table a financially attractive offer.