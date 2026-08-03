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A Chelsea player on the verge of Como

Transfers
Chelsea
Como
T. Chalobah
England
Italy

A deal for the Champions League

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is closing in on a move to Italian side Como this summer.

Como want to bolster their squad with a string of signings, particularly with a maiden Champions League campaign awaiting them next season.

Italian journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Como have struck a verbal agreement to sign the England international from Chelsea.

Writing on his official X account, he said: "An agreement has been reached between the two clubs worth 30 million euros as a fixed fee, in addition to 6 million euros in add-ons, with a percentage of the player's future sale conceded".

Chalobah, he added, is keen on the switch to Italy and ready to test himself in the Champions League.

Club Friendlies
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Club Friendlies
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Como crest
Como
COM

The Blues, meanwhile, will play no part in European competition next season after finishing tenth in the Premier League.




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