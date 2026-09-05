A bold promise from Rice fires up Arsenal fans

Arsenal's midfield star Declan Rice has vowed to dye his hair if the team succeed in retaining their title and are crowned Premier League champions again this season.

The England international played a pivotal role in the Gunners' title triumph last season, the London side's first since 2004. Under Mikel Arteta, the team aim to repeat the feat and defend their crown, and they have started the 2026-2027 campaign strongly with victories in their opening two matches.

Despite a gruelling involvement with England and reaching the advanced stages of the last World Cup in North America this summer, the 27-year-old started both of Arsenal's opening fixtures. He made the bold promise to a group of the club's young supporters during a meeting.

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One of the children asked whether he was ready to dye his hair red and white if Arsenal won the title. Rice replied with a smile, according to Britain's The Sun newspaper: "I'll do a deal with you. I'll put red streaks in my hair." The child accepted the offer amid a cheerful atmosphere that brought relief to the midfielder, who added, laughing: "It's a deal, I'm very excited."

Arsenal's fans lit up social media in response. The idea took them back to memories of club legend Freddie Ljungberg, famous for his celebrated red hairstyle during his golden era with the team. Many supporters commented humorously, urging the players to seal the title so they can see Rice in his new look.