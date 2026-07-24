Bournemouth have slammed the door shut on Eli Junior Kroupi. The young French striker is now one of the pillars of the club's sporting project, and the Cherries won't even discuss a sale this summer. It's a heavy blow to Barcelona, who rate the player among their leading options to bolster their attack.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Bournemouth's management consider Kroupi "non-transferable" and won't let him leave the Vitality Stadium this summer, despite the considerable interest he attracts from a number of Europe's leading clubs.

Should signing the Argentine Julian Alvarez prove impossible, Kroupi's name is one of the most prominent alternatives being pushed hard inside Barcelona. The French striker enjoys the admiration of the Catalan club's sporting management led by Deco.

Barcelona are far from alone, though. The player has also been linked with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, on the back of the striking performances he delivered during his first Premier League season.

Kroupi joined Bournemouth in February 2025 from Lorient for 13 million euros and quickly established himself as one of the most prominent rising talents in Europe.

"Marca" insist his departure this summer is out of the question, barring a radical change in the club's plans. The decision to keep him has nothing to do with his financial value or the size of potential offers. It comes as part of a strategic vision adopted by the entire club.

Tiago Pinto, Bournemouth's head of football operations, believes the France Under-21 international is a pivotal part of the club's future. Last season Kroupi became the highest-scoring player under 20 in the Premier League, with 13 goals in his debut campaign.

Money isn't a problem either. Bournemouth are under no financial pressure to give up their stars, having banked revenues of 310.4 million pounds sterling last season from the sale of several of their most prominent players.

Those deals included Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City for 72 million pounds sterling, Illia Zabarnyi to Paris Saint-Germain for 63 million, Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid for 62.5 million, Milos Kerkez to Liverpool for 46.9 million, Dango Ouattara to Brentford for 42.8 million, and Jaidon Anthony to Burnley for 9.5 million.

Add to that Philip Billing to Midtjylland for 5 million, Mark Travers to Everton for 4.6 million, Chris Mepham to West Bromwich Albion for 1.15 million, Joe Rothwell to Rangers for 400,000 pounds sterling, plus the loan of Luis Sinisterra to Cruzeiro for 2.5 million pounds sterling.

Speaking to "Marca" last January, Tiago Pinto had already revealed the club's move to shed its image as a selling club, saying: "In the coming years we will not have to sell this large number of players. The idea is to achieve stability in the Premier League, allowing us to dream a little."

That statement lays out Bournemouth's new policy plainly. Keep the best players, build a team capable of competing, and stop settling for the role of the club that produces talent only to sell it on.

So all clubs interested in Kroupi, Barcelona chief among them, will have to wait until further notice. The doors of the Vitality Stadium do not appear open to any negotiations over the French striker this window, not with the club committed to its sporting project and determined to keep hold of its stars.