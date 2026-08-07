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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

A Barcelona player agrees with the club on his departure

R. Bardghji
Udinese vs Barcelona
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Nottingham Forest vs Barcelona
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Italy
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The Catalan club does not guarantee its player a big opportunity

One of Barcelona's players has edged closer to an exit in the closing weeks of the summer window, with player and club agreeing to hunt for a destination that offers him a better shot at regular football.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Swedish winger Roony Bardghji will move on in search of minutes, having found first-team opportunities hard to come by.

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Barcelona still want a grip on his future, though. That could come through a loan, a deal with a recall clause, or by holding onto part of his resale rights. The Catalan club still rate the young Swede's potential highly.

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Nottingham Forest crest
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Barcelona crest
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Barcelona crest
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Of Syrian origin, the player recently featured for 45 minutes against Birmingham and dazzled in the second half. He gave Barça pace, trickery and a sharp end product in a friendly that finished 2-2 before the Catalans lost on penalties.

Spanish newspaper "AS" noted that Bardghji's introduction coincided with Flick's side's best attacking spell. He had two shots on target, hit 87% passing accuracy (31 of 36), completed two dribbles and won the ball back three times.

His brilliance against Birmingham won't be enough to keep him at the Blaugrana. The Swede faces stiff competition in his position, especially since Germany's Karim Adeyemi arrived this summer.


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