Mohamed Salah is back at the centre of the transfer market. Turkish press reports claim Besiktas are closing in on a long-awaited dream: signing the captain of the Egyptian national team. The roots of this pursuit stretch back more than a decade, to a first attempt that collapsed in 2014.

According to Turkish website "kayserihaber", the Besiktas board have reached the final stages of talks with Salah and his agent Ramy Abbas, with real optimism that the deal could be done within the next few days.

This is not the first time the Turkish club have chased Salah. Their interest dates back to 2014, when he was a Chelsea player.

Back then, Besiktas tried to secure his services but couldn't get it over the line after Abbas steered his client towards Roma, leaving the Turkish club's hopes temporarily dashed.

Besiktas tries again after 12 years

Twelve years on, the Besiktas board have reopened the file, seizing on the current circumstances to revive talks with one of the biggest stars in world football.

Contacts between the two parties have made significant progress in recent weeks, the report says, and negotiations are moving positively. The sides have agreed a number of clauses. Some final details remain under discussion.

The final offer on Salah's table

Leading the negotiations is club president Serdal Adali, who has put the final offer to Salah and his agent. He now awaits the player's official response before closing the deal for good.

Optimism is running high inside the Turkish club that an agreement can be struck, especially with talks in their final stages.

Monday could settle everything

Monday will be pivotal. Several parties involved in the transfer are expected to arrive in Istanbul for final meetings aimed at wrapping up all the outstanding details.

Should those meetings go to plan, Besiktas may announce their success in completing a long-awaited deal, 12 years after their first attempt to sign Mohamed Salah.