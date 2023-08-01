Sadio Mane is linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo! Al-Nassr confirm £34m signing of Bayern Munich star

Al-Nassr have confirmed the signing of Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich for a reported fee of £34 million ($43.4m).

Tumultuous one-year spell at Bayern over

Joins the likes of Telles, Brozovic and Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Mane becomes latest star to join Saudi Pro League

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Nassr, who shook the footballing world last year as they signed Cristiano Ronaldo, have added another massive name to their ranks. Thomas Tuchel and Mane himself came to an agreement that the time was right for the winger to leave Bavaria and he has done so after a less than impressive year on the continent. Netting just 12 goals in all competitions, as well as a getting involved reported bust-up with teammate Leroy Sane, Mane's time in Munich fell flat.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When he moved to Germany last summer, there was obvious excitement from the Bayern fans as they'd signed a player who was a electric as part of a front three alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah at Liverpool. However, his decline was sharp and obvious for all to see. He went just shy of six months without a Bundesliga goal between October 2022 and April 2023.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? He'll be looking to get back to his superb best for his new club. He'll be involved in preparations for the beginning of the Saudi Pro League, in which his side will take on his former teammate Jordan Henderson's new outfit Al-Ittifaq on August 14.