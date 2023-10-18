Kalvin Phillips: Newcastle enter race to sign Man City outcast in January with Bayern Munich also interested

- Phillips starts for England
- Makes Man City future admission
- Newcastle enter race to sign him
WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Northern Echo, Eddie Howe's side are ready to make a move for Phillips in the January transfer window, with Bayern also registering an interest in the player, if he decides to leave City in the near future.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Speaking on his future at the Etihad Stadium after starting England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy last night, Phillips said: "I know that I need to be playing games and competing every weekend.
"I'm going to have to make a decision on [my future] over the next months.
"Gareth just says that for me to keep my spot I have to be playing games. That's what I want to do. I have agreed with Gareth on that."I want to play football and want to play as much as possible. Over the last year and a half I haven't been able to do that due to injuries and [other factors].
"It's something I am going to have to think about. Hopefully my chance does come but if it doesn't then I will have to make other decisions as well."
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty ImagesGettyGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR PHILLIPS? The Man City man will now return to Pep Guardiola's side, as he looks to break into the starting line-up for their upcoming clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.