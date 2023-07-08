'He's no Erling Haaland' - Man Utd sent warning about £50m-rated Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United have been warned that Rasmus Hojlund might not be the star striker they are looking for this summer.

Scouts give Hojlund warnings

United keen on Atalanta striker

Red Devils yet to address striker need

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United are looking to bring in a striker to ease the goal-scoring burden on Marcus Rashford, and 20-year-old Atalanta attacker Hojlund is one of the names on the list.

However, two top scouts have warned that the Danish youngster might not be worth Atalanta's reported £50m asking price and that's not a patch on Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland

WHAT THEY SAID: One scout told The Mirror: "He’s still unproven and the Premier League is a very unforgiving place especially if you’re in a Manchester United shirt. He’s left-footed, strong and powerful so inevitably there will be some comparisons with [Erling] Haaland but he’s not in his league. Haaland is a generational talent. Hojlund’s stats don’t come anywhere near Haaland and his finishing can be erratic."

Another scout said: "He’s no Haaland. It’s strange too that he’s mentioned alongside Harry Kane as a possible United target - they are worlds apart."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hojlund scored nine goals for Atalanta in 1,836 minutes on the pitch last season, notching a conversation rate of just 16.7 per cent. He also missed eleven clear-cut chances.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR HOJLUND AND UNITED? Hojlund undoubtedly has huge potential, but he is far from the finished article. It would be a big ask for the youngster to provide the kind of goal output that United need to challenge for the Premier League and Champions League.