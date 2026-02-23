How to get ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Final tickets: March 8 fixture information, predictions & more

There have been a number of epic crease clashes in the Asian sub-continent over the past weeks, but they’ve saved the best for last as the curtain falls on the Men’s T20 World Cup with a sensational showdown on March 8.

The best T20 players on the planet have united with their fellow countrymen in search of national acclaim. While millions will be tuning in to watch the Final all over the globe, thousands will be filling the stadium, eagerly anticipating a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

But how much can fans expect to pay for match tickets, and how can they purchase them? Let GOAL bring you all the vital information and details.

When is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final?

The final is scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, but it may be moved to the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo if Pakistan is one of the last two teams remaining.

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Sun, March 8 Final: TBC vs TBC (7pm) Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad) / R.Premadasa Stadium (Colombo) Tickets

How to buy ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final tickets

Official tickets for the T20 World Cup 2026 can be purchased on the Cricket World Cup site.

From there, you are redirected to BookMyShow, which is the tournament's ticketing partner. Fans can filter tickets by ‘Team’ or by ‘Venue’.

While demand for Final tickets will always be high, this will increase further if teams from the Asian sub-continent reach the final. This could mean you may struggle to purchase official tickets when required. Secondary sites like Ticombo give you and others another chance to secure your spot at one of the greatest sporting events in the world, if you're looking for a last-minute ticket.

How much do ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final tickets cost?

While official prices for the ICC T20 World Cup Final are yet to be announced, tickets for some of the most recent latter-stage encounters have been available from INR 2000, and you can expect this to rise further.

It’s worth checking out secondary resellers, such as Ticombo, if you find yourself struggling to purchase tickets for the Final, as it may sell out early through official routes or have limited stock available.

What to expect from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026?

Those who saw the previous T20 World Cup Final, which was staged in Bridgetown, Barbados, in 2024, are hoping for more of the same this time around. India claimed their second T20 World Cup crown in style two years ago, becoming the first side to go undefeated through the whole tournament.

India may have lifted the trophy, but it wasn’t a one-sided encounter. Runners-up, South Africa, kept them on their toes, taking early wickets during the first innings and then falling just 8 runs short when chasing with the bat.

Thankfully for Indian supporters, Virat Kohli produced a man-of-the-match performance, steadying the ship and top-scoring with 76. It was the perfect way to sign off for the crease king, who would announce his retirement from the short format of the game after the Final, along with Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

An evenly contested Final is nothing new, of course. They’ve been a common occurrence since the tournament launched in 2007 down the years. Many of the curtain-closing showdowns have been edge-of-your-seat affairs, with the balance of power swinging to and fro.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Finals: Stats and records

Check out the stats from the previous T20 World Cup Finals played: