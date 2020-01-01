UEFA Champions League

'8-2 say this' - Africa reacts to Bayern Munich's humiliation of Barcelona

The Spanish giants were destroyed in the quarter-final stage of the elite European competition at Estadio da Luiz on Friday

Bayern Munich's 8-2 victory over Barcelona in the Uefa Champions League quarter-final has got football enthusiasts across Africa talking on social media.

Four goals in each of the Friday's encounter saw Barcelona bow to their heaviest defeat in the European competition.

David Alaba's own goal and Luis Saurez's 57th-minute strike was not enough for Quique Setien's men as Thomas Muller and second-half substitute Philippe Coutinho both found the target twice while Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Rober Lewandowski scored a goal each for the Bundesliga champions.

    The triumph propelled Bayern Munich to the semi-final stage and would face the winner between Manchester City and Lyon, however, the margin of goals conceded by Barcelona - five-time Champions League winners - left fans embarrassed.

     

