48 hours separate Barcelona from a new attacking signing

Barcelona are closing in on a new attacking signing. Just 48 hours stand between them and the deal for one of Portuguese football's brightest rising talents.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that Barcelona have decided to sign 15-year-old Portuguese forward Dani Fritri. The club must wait until next Saturday, when the player turns 16, to finalise everything officially, as a foreign player cannot sign before reaching that age.

Fritri spent a trial period with Barcelona's Youth "B" team over the summer and quickly caught the eye of the coaching staff. His quality and his knack for scoring stood out after he took part in the team's camp in La Vall d'en Bas.

Three goals in two tournaments during the summer friendlies earned him the best player award. He also beat Real Madrid in one of the Clasico encounters, hardening the club's belief that they had to complete his signing.

Cesc Bosch will oversee the Portuguese forward's first steps with the Youth "B" team. Fritri has trained under Bosch before and played several friendlies alongside him in recent weeks.

Born in Portugal, Fritri moved to Luxembourg at a young age and spent last season with Racing FC Union. He represented Luxembourg's youth national teams, then switched last year to Portugal's Under-15 side, and he has recently trained with Portugal's Under-17s too.

He is the latest international talent Barcelona are betting on in their youth ranks. The club have already developed names such as Juninho Onestin, Ajay Tavares and Hamza Abdelkarim with the Youth "A" team, and Fritri will start the current season with the Youth "B" team alongside defender Mikael Baza.

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