The 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup will feature 12 teams from the continent, when it is held in India in 2022. It has been expanded to 12 teams from eight to make the tournament more competitive.

The championship will also act as the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Five teams will qualify for the main event directly while two of them will progress to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Japan are the defending champions of the Women's Asian Cup, having won it in 2018. However, China and Australia will be looking to dethrone the Nadeshikos.

Initially scheduled to be held in 2021, the tournament was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and will now kick start on January 20, 2022 in India.

The 12 teams have been split into three groups, with the top two teams of each group and the two best third-placed teams qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Hosts India have been placed in Group A alongside China, Chinese Taipei, and Iran. Meanwhile, Australia, Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia have been placed in Group B. Defending champions Japan find themselves in Group C along with South Korea, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

Group A Table

Team P W D L F A GD Pts 1 China 1 1 0 0 4 0 +4 3 2 India (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Chinese Taipei 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0

Group A Fixtures and Results

Date Time Stadium Fixture Score January 20, 2022 3:30 pm Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai China PR vs Chinese Taipei 4-0 January 20, 2022 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai India vs Iran January 23, 2022 3:30 pm Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Iran vs China PR January 23, 2022 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai Chinese Taipei vs India January 26, 2022 3:30 pm Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai India vs China PR January 26, 2022 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai Chinese Taipei vs Iran

Group B Table

Position Team P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Philippines 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Indonesia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B Fixtures and Results

Date Time Stadium Fixture January 21, 2022 3:30 pm Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Australia vs Indonesia January 21, 2022 5:30 pm DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Thailand vs Philippines January 24, 2022 3:30 pm Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Philippines vs Australia January 24, 2022 5:30 pm DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Indonesia vs Thailand January 27, 2022 7:30 pm Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Australia vs Thailand January 27, 2022 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Philippines vs Indonesia

Group C Table

Position Team P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Vietnam 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Myanmar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C Fixtures and Results

Date Time Fixture Stadium January 21, 2022 3:30 pm Japan vs Myanmar Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune January 21, 2022 7:30 pm South Korea vs Vietnam Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune January 24, 2022 3:30 pm Myanmar vs South Korea Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune January 24, 2022 7:30 pm Vietnam vs Japan Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune January 27, 2022 3:30 pm Japan vs South Korea Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune January 27, 2022 3:30 pm Vietnam vs Myanmar DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Women's Asian Cup 2022 quarter-finals

Date Time Venue Fixture January 30, 2022 17:30 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Group A Winner vs Group B/C Third Place January 30, 2022 13:30 Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune Group B Winner vs Group C Runner-Up January 30, 2022 13:30 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Group C Winner vs Group A/B Third Place January 30, 2022 19:30 Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune Group A Runner-Up vs Group B Runner-Up

Women's Asian Cup 2022 semi-finals

Date Time Venue Fixture February 3, 2022 19:30 Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune QF1 Winner vs QF3 Winner February 3, 2022 20:30 Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune QF2 Winner vs QF4 Winner

Women's Asian Cup 2022 final

Date Time Venue Fixture February 6, 2022 16:30 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai SF1 Winner vs SF2 Winner

Women's Asian Cup 2022 top scorer

Some of the brightest forwards in the continent will fight for the Golden Boot. Li Ying won the award in 2018 after finishing as the top scorer with seven goals. Whereas in 2014, Yang Li and Park Eun-Sun shared the prize after finishing as the joint top scorer.

PLAYER GOALS Wang Shuang (China) 2

How to watch the Women's Asian Cup 2022?

Country Broadcaster India Eurosport Australia Paramount+

Women's Asian Cup 2022 stadiums

All the matches will be played across three venues: Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

The Mumbai Football Arena is the home ground for Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC. It is an 18,000 capacity stadium and will host six group stage matches.

Whereas, the DY Patil Stadium is a special arena that can host both cricket and football matches. It hosted the ISL final in 2014 and a few matches of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. It is a 55,000 capacity stadium and will host several matches including the final.

The Shiv Chhatrapati Stadium in Pune used to be the home ground for now-defunct ISL side FC Pune City. It can host 11,900 spectators and will host the semi-finals.

