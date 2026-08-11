"15 minutes that changed everything": Enrique reveals the secret behind his decision and sets an impossible target

Luis Enrique wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain for years to come. The Spaniard has ended speculation over his future despite his current contract expiring in 2027, insisting the Parisian project remains the most exciting experience of his coaching career.

Speaking to UEFA's official website, Luis Enrique said he hopes to remain with Paris Saint-Germain for many years, adding that his relationship with the club, the management and the fans gives him the motivation to keep working. He intends to give his all to keep the team at the summit of European football.

Enrique took charge in 2023. Within a short space of time he led the team to unprecedented success, winning the UEFA Champions League with them twice and turning the French club into one of Europe's most prominent forces.

The Spaniard reflected on the period after that latest Champions League triumph, revealing he took a seven-week holiday with his family in a bid to escape the pressures of football. A complete disconnection from work, he admitted, is almost impossible for a coach at this level, given the constant calls and decisions that come during the transfer window and pre-season.

He also rejected the label of "genius" despite his enormous success at Paris Saint-Germain. The secret of his development, he stressed, lies not in exceptional talent but in his passion for competition and his relentless desire to improve his performance and strengthen his bond with the players and the team.

Convincing his players matters more than simply barking orders, Enrique explained. Understanding the game and being able to explain it simply to the players are among the biggest factors that help him get the best from them. That hunger for constant improvement drives him even after winning the biggest titles.

According to Enrique, the next challenge for Paris Saint-Germain is holding their place among the continent's elite. The team have gone from being overlooked as Champions League contenders to one of the tournament's leading favourites.

His side now have a historic chance to match Real Madrid, the Spaniard pointed out, by winning the Champions League for a third year running. That goal is an exceptional incentive for the players and coaching staff. The team have no intention of resting on past glories.

Staying at the top, Enrique warned, is far harder than getting there. Paris Saint-Germain must work even harder to preserve their new standing, having earned the respect of their rivals and become a team nobody can discount in the fight for European glory.

On his time in the French capital, Enrique revealed the Paris Saint-Germain project has been the most exciting of his coaching career. He recalled meeting his sporting advisor Luis Campos, a meeting that took just 15 minutes to reveal a complete alignment of vision between the pair.

Comfortable within the club, the coach said he loves starting each season with the backing of the management and the fans. He is looking forward to continuing his work and adding more victories, well aware of just how difficult it is to repeat the successes of recent years.